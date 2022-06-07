Dollar price stable in the kerb market

The price of the US dollar has been stable in the kerb market on Tuesday (7 June) and has been sold at Tk96.70-97.

It was sold at the same price in the kerb market on Monday (6 June).

Money exchangers are buying dollars at 96 to 96.40 taka, several money exchangers in Motijheel and Naya Paltan told The Business Standard (TBS).

Shamim Akter Mukto, general manager of Naya Paltan's Dawn Money Exchange, told TBS that dollar buyers were not available.

"A large portion of our buyers are expatriates. Due to the government and Bangladesh Bank imposing restrictions on government officials and bank officials from going abroad, the number of people going abroad is comparatively less. So, the sale of dollars is less low," he said.

Money changers are still selling dollars from their stock.

Another money changer official said, adding that most money changers bought dollars out of fear that the dollar would rise further. Due to low demand, many companies have not yet been able to sell those dollars. So, the price is stable.