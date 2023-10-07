$1 at Tk120: Individual traders selling dollars through networks; money changers say they're empty-handed

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Public dependency on the open market for US dollars has increased, where per dollar is being sold at Tk120-121.

The dollar crisis in the kerb market became more acute after the Bangladesh Bank and law enforcers raided money changers with allegations of higher exchange rates.

In this situation, a number of individuals are selling dollars through their networks, at Tk120-121 per dollar. They are becoming the lone source of dollars for those who are traveling abroad for treatment, education, and other emergencies, sources said.

Jamal (not his real name), owner of a money exchange house in Dhaka's Motijheel area, told UNB today that they cannot buy a dollar even at Tk115. "How can we possibly sell per dollar at Tk113.30?" he asked.

Many other money changers and individual floating traders of the US dollar remain idle due to the supply crisis of the currency.

In the span of a month, the exchange rate of the US dollar in the kerb (open) market reached Tk120-121 per dollar from Tk112. The central bank and law enforcers recently raided money changers and asked to sell per dollar at the previous rate of Tk113.30.

Market insiders said there is a severe shortage of US dollars in Bangladesh. The price of foreign currency is increasing uncontrollably and the value of taka is falling. As a result, the price of the dollar in the kerb market has crossed Tk120.

Talking to various exchange houses and those involved in dollar trading, UNB learnt that most money changers do not have dollars.

Secretary General of the Money Changers Association of Bangladesh, Sheikh Helal Sikder, said the Bangladesh Bank has set the dollar price for money changers. In this case, the buying rate is Tk111.80 and the selling rate is Tk113.30.

"No one is getting dollars at this price, so the money changers are now sitting empty-handed," he said.

Replying to a query about the dollar shortage in the kerb market, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director and spokesperson, Mesbaul Hoque, told UNB that dollars are being traded, but not everyone is selling them.