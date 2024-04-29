Yamaha Riders Club's tree planting campaign in view of the ongoing adverse weather conditions

Yamaha Riders Club is the country's largest biking community consisting of Yamaha motorcyclists. They have more than 10,000 registered members across the country. Club members participate in various social service activities besides biking activities.

Considering the ongoing hot weather, Yamaha Bangladesh sole distributor and technical collaborated partner ACI Motors announced on April 21 that they will plant two trees for every motorcycle sold to the customers.

As part of this, Yamaha has undertaken a program titled "Kori Brikho Ropon, Hobe Nirmol Jibon Japon". To make the program successful, Yamaha Bangladesh started tree planting campaign in different districts of the country along with Yamaha Riders Club.

They planted thousands of forest and fruit trees in different parts of the country including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bogra. Members of the Yamaha Riders Club said that their program will continue until next June 2024. Considering the ongoing hostile weather, many people appreciated this initiative of Yamaha Bangladesh and Yamaha Riders Club.