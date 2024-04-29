Yamaha Riders Club's tree planting campaign in view of the ongoing adverse weather conditions

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 07:57 pm

Yamaha Riders Club's tree planting campaign in view of the ongoing adverse weather conditions

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 07:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Yamaha Riders Club is the country's largest biking community consisting of Yamaha motorcyclists. They have more than 10,000 registered members across the country. Club members participate in various social service activities besides biking activities.

Considering the ongoing hot weather, Yamaha Bangladesh sole distributor and technical collaborated partner ACI Motors announced on April 21 that they will plant two trees for every motorcycle sold to the customers.

As part of this, Yamaha has undertaken a program titled "Kori Brikho Ropon, Hobe Nirmol Jibon Japon". To make the program successful, Yamaha Bangladesh started tree planting campaign in different districts of the country along with Yamaha Riders Club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They planted thousands of forest and fruit trees in different parts of the country including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bogra. Members of the Yamaha Riders Club said that their program will continue until next June 2024. Considering the ongoing hostile weather, many people appreciated this initiative of Yamaha Bangladesh and Yamaha Riders Club.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

7h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

2h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

51m | Videos
Delicious Chicken-65

Delicious Chicken-65

1h | Videos
Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

5h | Videos