Yamaha launches special service campaign 'Rev on the Go' for Eid journey

26 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Yamaha Bangladesh has launched motorcycle service campaign "Rev on the Go".

The campaign Rev on the Go will cover through six highway locations across the country – Chattogram-Cumilla Highway, Dhaka-Aricha Road, Sirajganj, Mawna, Narsingdi and Shibchar, Madaripur, said a press release.

Yamaha Bangladesh has extended its service campaign at Pacchar circle in Shibchar, Madaripur after the ban notice on motorcycle movement at Padma Bridge was lifted on last Eid.

Yamaha is maintaining their service campaign constantly this year also. Bike users of all brands including Yamaha users can take service support of Rev on the Go campaign, reads the release.

The main objective of the campaign is to make the bikers' Eid journey smooth & seamless. Yamaha has also arranged Rest Stops for the bikers along with 10% discount on various parts and lubricants. Since its inception with ACI Motors, Yamaha has laid emphasis on service as its service has a distinct reputation across the country, the release added.

 

