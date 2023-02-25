Workshop on DigiCare Dissemination held

Under the European Union's Erasmus Plus (Erasmus+) project, in collaboration with Tampere University of Applied Sciences (Tampere University of Applied Sciences), three Bangladeshi institutions including Universal Medical College and Hospital, one Portuguese and two Vietnamese entities have developed the DigiCare Model.

Using this model, patients and their relatives who are suffering from long-term diseases and are physically unable to go to the hospital or doctor will be able to monitor and take care of their condition at home using digital method.

A DigiCare Dissemination Workshop was held today Saturday morning at 11.00 am at Universal Nursing College Auditorium in Mohakhalis with the aim of incorporating the DigiCare model in the existing curriculum in medical and nursing education with the presence of important officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Nursing Sector.

Chairman of Universal Medical College and Hospital Preeti Chakraborty and conducted by Dr AKM Zafar Ullah Advisor and Project Manager, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Md Saiful Islam, Director Education of Nursing and Midwifery Directorate were present as chief guests in the workshop.

Also present were Rashidul Mannaf Kabir (Deputy Secretary), Registrar of Department of Nursing and Midwifery, Rashida Akhter, Director of Nursing Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research, Tashlima Begum, principles of 30 public and private nursing colleges.

On the said occasion, 2 project presentations DigiCare Teaching Content and DigiCare Dissemination were presented by Prof. Dr. Ridwanur Rahman, Head Universal Medical College Research Center and Mrs. Nina Smlander, Project Manager, Tampere University of Applied Science, Finland.