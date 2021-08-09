US announce $11.4m aid for Bangladesh to combat Covid-19

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently announced an additional $11.4 million in urgent Covid-19 assistance for Bangladesh.

This assistance will help Bangladesh combat the current wave of the Covid-19 created by providing life-saving medical and oxygen supplies, and accelerating national efforts to roll out an effective Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The additional support will also help Bangladesh strengthen prevention efforts to reduce virus transmission in the community and enhance the quality of treatment across the country, said a media statement issued on Sunday.

"This additional donation through the American Rescue Plan is part of our ongoing support to help Bangladesh fight the pandemic," said Earl Miller, US Ambassador in Dhaka.

"The United States remains the largest donor of assistance to Bangladesh's Covid-19 response. America has been Bangladesh's closest partner for the past five decades working to improve public health," he added.

"At this particularly challenging moment in the battle against the pandemic, our partnership is more important than ever," Miller continued.

With this new funding, the US government has provided a total of over

$96 million to support for Bangladesh to fight the Covid-19 since the pandemic hit Bangladesh in March 2020.