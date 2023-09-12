Unleash the Power of Innovation with the All New Helio 80

Edison Group Unveiling a Marvel of Innovation with 10X Zoom, EIS, and Android 13. In an industry where innovation knows no bounds, Edison Group proudly introduces its latest creation, the Helio 80.

This remarkable smartphone is set to revolutionize your mobile experience, combining cutting-edge features that cater to both enthusiasts and power users alike. The price of this handset in honey dew green color is only 16 thousand 999 Takas.

Prepare to be dazzled by the Helio 80's stunning 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, fortified with Gorilla Glass 5. This screen delivers breathtaking visuals, whether you're streaming content, gaming, or indulging in everyday tasks, reads a press release.

At the heart of the Helio 80 is the MediaTek Helio G99 gaming chipset, housing a lightning-fast 6 nanometers 2.2GHz octa-core processor. This dynamic duo ensures seamless multitasking, smooth app transitions, and gaming performance that sets new standards.

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Helio 80 ensures you have ample space for your apps, games, and memories. Say goodbye to the frustration of storage limitations and experience a level of multitasking like never before.

According to a press release, photography enthusiasts will revel in the camera setup of the Helio 80. The 16MP front camera captures stunning selfies, while the rear features an impressive 108MP UHD camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 0.08MP Portrait with AF and an aperture of F/1.8. Witness professional-level photography in the palm of your hand. With EIS (Image Stabilization System) and an incredible 10X zoom, the Helio 80 ensures that your videos are steady and your subjects come to life, even at a distance.

Don't let battery anxiety hold you back; the Helio 80 houses a robust 5000mAh battery with an 18-watt fast charging system. Spend more time on the move and less time tethered to a charger.

The Helio 80 comes equipped with a range of sensors, including proximity, light, gravity, gyroscope, and magnetic sensors. These sensors enhance your user experience, enabling features like face unlock and precise navigation.

Running on the latest Android 13, the Helio 80 provides access to the most up-to-date features and security enhancements, ensuring your device remains modern and secure.

The Helio 80 embodies Edison Group's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With its stunning display, powerful performance, remarkable camera capabilities, enduring battery life, and the latest Android OS, this smartphone stands as a testament to what's possible in the world of technology.

Prepare to embark on a journey of unparalleled mobile excellence. The Helio 80 is more than just a smartphone; it's a statement of what's achievable in modern technology. Upgrade to the future today, reads a press release.