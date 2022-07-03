Edison Group lsunches flagship smartphone  ‘Helio 30'

Corporates

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

Edison Group lsunches flagship smartphone  ‘Helio 30'

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:43 pm
Edison Group lsunches flagship smartphone  ‘Helio 30&#039;

Edison Group has launched a flagship smartphone with 6 GB RAM for the first time, named 'Helio 30'.

Priced at Tk 14,990, the phone with leather back part design uses a 6.67-inch in-cell IPS technology punch-hole display. Its resolution is 1080x2400 pixels or full HD Plus, reads a press release.

Run by the Android 11 operating system, the phone is powered by MediaTek's premium category Helio P70 12 nm chipset & 2.1 GHz Octacore processor. The GPU has a speed of 900 MHz. With 6 GB RAM, get great performance. Its internal storage is 128 GB; with the MMC it can be expanded up to 256 GB. 

The new phone has a 108megapixel UHD quad camera with F1.79 aperture & LED flash, one with a 115-degree wide-angle lens, the other with macro shot capturing, and the other with a depth sensor lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel F2.0 aperture camera with a Display Flash.

It has a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery to give power backup. There are two Nano SIMs in use in this smartphone & separate slots for the memory card. Its face unlock feature will be able to read the user's face in 0.3 seconds. Includes fingerprint, pattern lock, and password.

The new smartphone has G sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope sensor, and magnetic sensor.

The smartphone will be available in Flame Orange and Mint Green colors at all Symphony outlets from today with attractive bundle offers.

This 'Helio 30' model phone was made at the Edison Industries factory of Symphony Mobile.

Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of Edison Group, Brand Ambassador, Actress Shobnom Bubly, Popular Actor, Riaz, Head of Sales and Marketing, Mohammad Abu Sayem and Head of Product Management, Munim Md. Istiaque unveiled the Helio30 at Edison Group Head Office.

 

Smartphone / Edison Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

4h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

3h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

15h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years