Edison Industries now ISO certified

Edison Industries Limited, factory of local handset brand Symphony Mobile, has achieved internationally recognised ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications for Quality Management and Environment Management, reads a press release.

United Accreditation Foundation (UAF) Bangladesh Agent Hermitage of Management and Standards (HMS) of TNV Certification Pvt Ltd has conducted an audit at Edison Industries Ltd.

After this, the certificates have been issued on Quality Management and Environment Management as per UAF standards.

Mr Rubel Mia, chief consultant, lead auditor, and lead tutor engineer of HMS Limited handed over the ISO certificate to Symphony Mobile Managing Director Jakaria Shahid at Edison Industries Limited Factory.

Senior officials of both institutions were also present at the time.