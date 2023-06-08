Union Limited appoints Sarder Showkat Ali as head of business for mobile and tech division

Union Limited, a prominent conglomerate, has announced the appointment of Sarder Showkat Ali as the business head of its mobile and tech division.

In a press release, the company revealed that Showkat will spearhead efforts to establish strategic partnerships with ecosystem players, aiming to position the company as a leader in the technology sector.

Alongside this, he will focus on expanding the group's current business and associated brands.

Showkat brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, including his tenure as head of Device, VAS, and Roaming at GrameenPhone (GP) and his involvement in various Telenor operations across South Asia and Southeast Asia.

With an MBA in marketing from Dhaka University's IBA, Showkat is well-equipped to drive the division forward.

Expressing enthusiasm about the appointment, Union Limited Director Alvee Rana, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sarder Showkat Ali to our team. His extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success.

"We have full confidence that Showkat will play a pivotal role in transforming our company into a tech-driven enterprise, bringing fresh perspectives to our organisation."

Showkat will collaborate closely with the existing team, leveraging his insights and contributions to foster innovation, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable business growth.

Speaking about his new role, Showkat expressed his honour in joining Union Limited, stating, "I am impressed by the company's commitment to excellence and dedication to growth. I am excited to contribute to the team's efforts and work together towards achieving our shared goals."

With the appointment of Sarder Showkat Ali, Union Limited aims to strengthen its position in the mobile and tech industry and capitalise on new opportunities to drive future success.