Turtle Venture launches Bangladesh's first global venture studio in Singapore

Startup ecosystem development and consultancy company Turtle Venture has launched the first venture studio of Bangladesh in Singapore.

An event was held for the launch of Turtle Venture Studio (TVS) on Saturday evening giving a whole new meaning to the country's startup ecosystem, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The studio has quite literally given a face-lift to the conventional mode of accessing vital everyday service that helps startups to keep them operational, the release added.

Turtle Venture Studio is an all-in-one startup supervisory solution that works to develop distinct startups in fast succession and develop the idea behind a company while investing funds and comprehensive backing.

