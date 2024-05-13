Bangladesh's WeGRO among US Soybean Export Council's startups leading protein innovation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 09:13 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's WeGRO among US Soybean Export Council's startups leading protein innovation

Startups from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan took centre stage to showcase their groundbreaking initiatives in protein to help achieve food and nutrition security.

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 09:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's Agro-based innovation firm WeGRO was named among the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC)'s 'PitchFork 2024 Startups Leading in Protein Innovation'.

Right to Protein powered by the USSEC hosted its second Pitch2Fork programme in Dubai, UAE. With a focus on innovations in the protein industry, this platform provided a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs across Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan to pitch their rising businesses to a panel of investors, reads a press release.

Shortlisted companies that leveraged this unique opportunity included Gladful, Hello Tempayy, Poulta, and WeGRO.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While South Asia ranks as the fastest-growing region in the world, it is challenged with meeting the rapidly growing demand for protein. 

Reflecting on the potential impact of Pitch2Fork, Kevin Roepke, regional director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa (SAASSA), USSEC, said, "Pitch2Fork is strategically positioned to facilitate the networking needed between startups and investors, accelerating innovation.

"We create a path towards a more nutrition-secure tomorrow by embracing disruption, proactively investing in the future, and addressing protein challenges."

WeGro Technologies is an agricultural fin-tech platform from Bangladesh, that connects individuals and institutional financiers with smallholder farmers, thus empowering farmers with access to finance, inputs, and markets.

WeGro provides a mobile app platform (Android and iOS) where users can facilitate finance for agricultural projects, such as cattle, poultry, fisheries, vegetables, etc. With projects in Sirajganj, Pabna, Khulna, Bogura, Rangpur, Mymensingh, etc. 

WeGro is working with over 3,500 farmers across 28 zones in the country. Almost 10 Million farmers across the country do not have access to finance.

Attendees of the event were inspired by the triumph of Agroshift, an agritech startup from Bangladesh and the Winner of Pitch2Fork 2022. Agroshift operates as an omnichannel agri-supply chain platform that helps farmers sell their goods to businesses and consumers enabling fair pricing and better market access with increased affordability, quality, and convenience to buyers through its micro-fulfillment distribution network.

Top News

WeGro / Startups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

12h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

11h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

41m | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

2h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

2h | Videos
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

2h | Videos