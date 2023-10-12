34 Bangladeshi startups shortlisted for credit facilities of $10,000 each from Amazon Web Services

Thirty four Bangladeshi Startups shortlisted for credit facilities of $10,000 each from Amazon Web Services after Jury's evaluation at Amazon Web Services Startup Day Bangladesh 2023.

Amazon Web Services Startup Day Bangladesh 2023 was organised for the first time in Bangladesh on 5 October, reads a press release.

The day-long program taught hands-on how to transform a startup design into a billion-dollar company using the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. This was an immersive all-day event aimed at students, startups and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh who aspire to build the next billion-dollar company.

It was a journey into innovation and collaboration, designed to shape the next generation of pioneering companies.

Through immersive workshops, attendees gained practical knowledge on harnessing the AWS platform's potential for cloud-native applications, software as a service, analytics, and machine learning.

This event offered the chance to connect with industry experts, foster valuable connections, and equip themselves with the tools to propel your startup to remarkable success.

A total of 111 Startups participated in the day long programme. After the evaluation of the presentation of each startups, Amazon Web Services (AWS) short listed 34 Startups for Activate Credit facilities of US$ 10000 each.

Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited is the authorised AWS activate provider in Bangladesh for processing the AWS Activate Credit. Additionally, BVCL will also provide funding opportunities to qualified startups.

If, beyond the initial 34 startups, any other startups meet the Eligibility Requirements for AWS Activate Credit, BVCL will facilitate the application process for AWS Activate Credit. This initiative aims to support the growth and development of Bangladesh's Next Billion Dollar Startups.

Amazon Web Services Startup Day Bangladesh 2023 was the first time such an event is being organized in Bangladesh, jointly hosted by Daffodil International University (DIU), Knowledgevale and Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The most interesting aspect of this event was more than 10 internationally recognised speakers and trainers from home and abroad conducted hands-on workshops.

All the participants presented a presentation based on Hands on Workshop, from which the winners were declared awards based on the verdict of the judges and Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd. authorized AWS Activate Provider in Bangladesh for processing the AWS Activate Credit will finance the successful 34 shortlisted projects of startups from here in the future.

