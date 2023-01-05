Tobacco eradication emphasised to save lives

05 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Tobacco eradication emphasised to save lives

Tobacco eradication emphasised to save lives

To save 441 lives every day, the country needs to work not only on tobacco control, but also on its eradication, speakers told a seminar on Thursday (5 January).

Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing (BPFHW), Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) jointly arranged the programme styled 'National Seminar to Support Smoke-Free Environment and Tobacco Control in Bangladesh' at CIRDAP Auditorium today, reads a press release.

Chief guest of the event, Environment Minister Shahab Uddin, said, "Tobacco kills more than 1 lakh people every year in the country. To protect the people, environment and biodiversity of the country from this poison called tobacco and to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh as envisioned by the prime minister by 2040, we must uproot this poison-plant by revising the smoking and tobacco control law and implementing it properly."

President of the event and Chairman of Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, said: ""Our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set the target of eliminating tobacco from Bangladesh by 2040. In order to achieve that goal, there is no alternative to prevent the spread of tobacco cultivation in different regions of the country. We also have to remove cigarettes from the list of essential commodities, as well as to immediately amend the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act. Besides, all government and non-governmental organizations must work together to eradicate tobacco."

Executive Director of Shastho Shurokka Foundation and Vice-Chair of GAVI CSO Steering Committee public health expert Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed presented the keynote address of the seminar. 

He said, "According to the report of the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases are responsible for 67 of deaths in Bangladesh every year, of which 162,000 deaths are directly due to tobacco-related diseases. Among these non-communicable diseases, 30% of people die from heart diseases alone." 

He also said, "Every year in Bangladesh, 40 thousand 490 tons of cigarette butts and packets are causing serious damage to the environment. Moreover, tobacco use among minors is also a concern. If we cannot control tobacco in Bangladesh now, we will lose 441 people each day from the country forever and will fall behind in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, strong tobacco control law is vital to protect public health, achieve a tobacco-free Bangladesh and prevent non-communicable diseases."

The main objective of the seminar was to increase the awareness and participation of government ministries, policy makers, members of parliament, government and non-governmental organisations, national and international development agencies, United Nations agencies and media representatives to accelerate the tobacco control law amendment process. 

The proposed Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act amendment includes prohibition of smoking in public places, ban on single-stick sale of bidi-cigarettes, ban on marketing of e-cigarettes, increase of pictorial health warning on tobacco product packaging, prevention of tobacco companies' marketing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, and ban on display of tobacco products in places where tobacco products are sold.

Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of National University Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Md Aminul Islam, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Kazi Zebunbunnessa Begum, Coordinator of National Tobacco Control Cell (Additional Secretary) Hossain Ali Khondkar were present at the event. The seminar was moderated by Shatho Shurokkha Foundation's Director Dr Rafiqul Islam.

Members of Parliament who were present at the event are Advocate Sayeda Rubina Akter, Habiba Rahman Khan, Md Aftab Uddin Sarker, Rowshan Ara Mannan, and Ratna Ahmed.

Besides, dignataries and officials of governmental and non-governmental organizations, national and international development organizations, and representatives of United Nations agencies also joined the national seminar.

