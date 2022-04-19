Tap launches iftar offer campaign

Photo: Courtesy

Mobile Financial Service Trust Axiata Pay (Tap) has recently launched a Ramadan campaign 'Iftar Offer' to render an iftar experience to its customers.

The campaign comes with the offer that allows a 'tap' user to enjoy Tk300 promo code of Foodpanda upon Tk100 mobile recharge.

The offer will be available till 25 April for all the current and new Tap users, said a press release.

To avail the Foodpanda promo code which is worth Tk300, Tap users are required to recharge Tk100. The winners will receive the promo code through an SMS within 72 hours.

Three winners will get the promo code each hour; 72 winners each day. The users can enjoy the offer by using the promo code while ordering food from the Foodpanda app.

The offer is applicable for Tap customer accounts only, as they can win the promo code multiple times during the campaign period. Agent wallets will be excluded from this campaign.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tap, Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We want to ensure MFS benefits for everyone. This can make lives easier for people from all walks of life. To encourage the new users, we are working on several initiatives that have been translated to this exciting Ramadan offer catered specially to our users."

Earlier, on 28 July, Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, chairman, Tap, launched the commercial operation of the mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka.