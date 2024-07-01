foodpanda partners with RFL to drive eco-friendly deliveries

01 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
foodpanda partners with RFL to drive eco-friendly deliveries

foodpanda, one of Bangladesh's leading food and grocery delivery platforms, has partnered with Duranta Bicycle of RFL Group, to offer rider partners an exclusive 15% discount on any purchase of Duranta Bicycle, as part of the platform's commitment to riders' welfare and sustainability-focused deliveries.

Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director, Finance, foodpanda Bangladesh, and Md. Touhidul Islam Bhuiya, General Manager, Corporate Sales, Duranta (RFL Group), signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at foodpanda's headquarters, reads a press release.

Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director, Finance, foodpanda Bangladesh shared ''More than 90% of existing foodpanda riders use eco-friendly vehicles in Bangladesh, including bicycles and e-bikes to deliver food and groceries to customers. This partnership aims to support riders by facilitating purchase of bicycles at a discounted price, to make eco-friendly vehicles more accessible to rider partners across the country."

foodpanda riders can buy their desired Duranta bicycle model through the ridershop website. Duranta will ship the bicycle directly to the rider's address at no extra cost.

foodpanda Bangladesh is consistently committed to empowering its rider partners, including a flexible means of earning a livelihood, and various benefits such as healthcare assistance, insurance and online education support for upskilling.

