foodpanda introduces all-inclusive 'Meal For One' deals, starting from Tk150

foodpanda, Bangladesh's leading food and grocery online delivery platform, has launched Meal For One – a new solo meal option with all-inclusive pricing and no minimum spend.

The feature unlocks greater convenience and affordability of single orders, introducing curated set menus for one from familiar brands such as KFC, BFC, Sausly's Food, Tasty Treat, Burger Xpress, and more, reads a press release.

"We recognise a growing appetite from office-goers and students for convenient, yet affordable meal options that complement busy schedules," said Siddhant Sardeshpande, head of Account Management at foodpanda Bangladesh.

"With Meal For One, customers do not need to worry about hitting a minimum spend amount or incurring small order fees. The order process has also been simplified to provide our customers with a quicker, hassle-free order experience. It can also be seen as a healthier alternative to roadside local foods which cost similar, or sometimes even more," he added.