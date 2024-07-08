foodpanda introduces all-inclusive 'Meal For One' deals, starting from Tk150

Corporates

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

foodpanda introduces all-inclusive 'Meal For One' deals, starting from Tk150

Price includes delivery fees, no minimum spend required

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
foodpanda introduces all-inclusive &#039;Meal For One&#039; deals, starting from Tk150

foodpanda, Bangladesh's leading food and grocery online delivery platform, has launched Meal For One – a new solo meal option with all-inclusive pricing and no minimum spend.

The feature unlocks greater convenience and affordability of single orders, introducing curated set menus for one from familiar brands such as KFC, BFC, Sausly's Food, Tasty Treat, Burger Xpress, and more, reads a press release.

"We recognise a growing appetite from office-goers and students for convenient, yet affordable meal options that complement busy schedules," said Siddhant Sardeshpande, head of Account Management at foodpanda Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"With Meal For One, customers do not need to worry about hitting a minimum spend amount or incurring small order fees. The order process has also been simplified  to provide our customers with a quicker, hassle-free order experience. It can also be seen as a healthier alternative to roadside local foods which cost similar, or sometimes even more," he added.

Foodpanda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

4h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

14h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

13h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

34m | Videos
Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

3h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

5h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

4h | Videos