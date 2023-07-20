Tanvir Moin promoted as Rupali Bank GM

20 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Tanvir Hasnain Moin has recently been promoted from deputy general manager to general manager (GM) of Rupali Bank through a notification from the Financial Institutions Division under the finance ministry.

After getting the promotion, he joined the head office of the bank. Prior to this, he was working as the bank's Head of the Industrial Credit Department, read a press release.

Moin started his career at Rupali Bank in 1998 as a probationary senior officer through the Bankers Recruitment Committee (BRC).

In a long career of 25 years, he served as a branch manager, zonal manager, and head of different departments at various times, with integrity, dedication, and success.

During his professional responsibilities, he has been awarded, appreciated, and felicitated several times by the bank at various levels for his achievements in classified loan recovery, deposit collection, and making loss-making branches profitable.

In 2021, he was awarded and felicitated as the best zonal manager. Additionally, he received the "Covid Hero Award" from Rotary International for his special contribution to banking services during the pandemic.

He is a Rotarian and a past president of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Udayan.

Moin passed SSC from Narayanganj Bar Academy and HSC from Notre Dame College. Later, he obtained a Bachelor's and Master's degree from the statistics department of Dhaka University and an MBA from Uttara University.

He has also passed both phases of the Professional Banking Diploma Examination from the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.

Moin actively participated in various meetings, seminars, and training organised both in the country and abroad during his professional duties.

