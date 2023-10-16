Tamzid Rahman felicitated as Glocal Teen Hero Bangladesh

Tamzid Rahman, a 15-year-old social entrepreneur from Dhaka has been awarded the title of Glocal Teen Hero Bangladesh 2023 amidst an Award Ceremony at the premises of Daffodil Education Network, Dhaka, Bangladesh organised by Glocal Pvt. Ltd today (16 October).

It is the 2nd edition of the Glocal Teen Hero Bangladesh, which is a platform to identify and honour outstanding teenagers whose creativity, commitment, experience, and strong leadership have helped them achieve success in life, reads a press release.

This award recognizes and honors the exceptional teen whose work is sustainable and who can think out of the box addressing the issues and creating an impact in society.

Fostering a collaborative community among recipients and strengthening national recognition of today's young leaders is a primary goal of the Glocal Teen Hero Award, reads a press release.

With the aim to initiate Glocal Teen Hero in all over South Asia, Glocal has moved this opportunity to South Asian Teenagers for their encouragement and development.

According to a press release, Tamzid was selected among the top six finalists of the competition viz MA Mahamud Yeamin (19 years, Environment Activist, Barishal); Maynul Islam (17 years, Activist, Lakshmipur); Mehejabin Helen Mitu (19 years, Environment Activist, Narail); Mohtashim Monowar (16 years, Mental Health Activist, Cumilla); Tarannum Ahmed Chowdhury (19 years, Environment Activist, Dhaka).

Tazmid is the founder of BloodLink/The Plenty Project, an action developer at KidsRights Netherlands and a global change maker, social activist/entrepreneur, reads a press release.

Currently, he is working with BloodLink. He is building a community of blood donors & recipients, to provide support 24/7 in Medical Emergencies. He owns Bangladesh's first peer-to-peer online blood portal (bloodlink.xyz).

He has not only launched the mobile app but made blood request interactions more seamless with end-to-end encryption Chatbot (hyp.link/apply).

He is working to set up a toll-free hotline to connect donors, in no time.

He is also connected with The Plenty Project, where he launched 2 awareness e-books last month; menstrual hygiene e-books got over 100+ downloads so far. He wants to work on Climate Innovation next, with this enterprise.

According to a press release, with BloodLink, he managed 54+ Blood Requests, matched 14+ donors & scaled to 1k+ Users. The team had created a helpful community of blood give-and-take, beyond expectations in a very short time period. Further, Social Pages reached 1.1k+ interactions. The Plenty Project, last year organized a Mental Health Workshop at Dhaka's St. Joseph Higher Secondary School w/ 150+ Student Participation, 5+ Counsellors and Guest Speakers. He also launched the Cyber-bullying & Menstrual Hygiene E-Book last month. He wants to grow this venture to advocate for social changes, reaching 2k+ People, by the end of the year.

These teenagers were selected from a pool of 362 applications from across the nation, by a respected jury panel through an intense selection round for the impacts they have created in society.

The applicants had demonstrated their skills and expertise, and made an impact in their society, in areas like education, social activism, entrepreneurship, technology, research and innovation. This award recognizes and acknowledges the outstanding teen who has made a lasting contribution to society via innovative problem-solving.

The Six Finalists were shortlisted for the final round of Glocal Teen Hero Bangladesh based on their resume, the evidence, and an essay on their accomplishment. These teenagers went through an interview after which the winner was selected. They were also evaluated on their sustainability, innovation and contributions in their respective working fields.

The finalists were individually interviewed by the panel of judges comprising Ashiq Imran, CEO and Principal Architect at Fialka; Mahjabin Khaled, Chairman at Khaled Musharraf Trust and Former Member of Parliament; Osama Bin Noor, Co-Founder and COO at Youth Opportunities; Rob Stoelman, Project Manager at UNDP; ShahrimaTanjin Arni, Lecturer at Department of Law and Tamzid was officially declared and awarded as Glocal Teen Hero Bangladesh 2023 amidst the awarding ceremony at Daffodil Education Network, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This year Glocal has partnered with Daffodil International University, GEN Bangladesh, GEW Bangladesh, Bangladesh Skill Development Institute as our Strategic Partner; Reflective Teens as our Franchise Partner; AMA (Authentic Brazilian Coffee) as our Associate Partner; GSC Global Solutions, Omega Solution as our Partner; The Business Standard as our Print Media Partner; BYS (Barishal Youth Society), Chalkboard, YSSE (Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs), Eco Network, Youth Planet as our Engagement Partner;

According to a press release, more information about Glocal Teen Hero Bangladesh can be found here: https://glocalteenhero.com/bangladesh/