Swisscontact signs agreement with NGO, private companies to support MSMEs nationwide

Corporates

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:48 pm

Related News

Swisscontact signs agreement with NGO, private companies to support MSMEs nationwide

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:48 pm
Swisscontact signs agreement with NGO, private companies to support MSMEs nationwide

Swisscontact partnered with NGO & private companies to support the growth and development of MSMEs in the light engineering, furniture making and leather goods sectors under the B-SkillFUL programme phase II, supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh.

These four organizations are: Rezia Management Consulting, Inspira Advisory and Consulting Limited, RISDA Bangladesh, and RoyalCert Bangladesh Limited.  

The partnership agreements were signed at the Swisscontact Bangladesh country office recently, reads a press release.

Under the agreements, Rezia Management Consulting and Inspira Advisory and Consulting Limited will provide business development services to connect 240 MSMEs to markets and financial products, as well as improving their production processes.

RISDA Bangladesh and RoyalCert Bangladesh Limited will provide demand-driven workplace place skills training to 2,220 workers to enhance employability and productivity.   

During the signing event,  Dajna Sorensen, B-SkillFUL Team Leader, mentioned "whereas enterprise development in at the core of this programme, ultimately, we seek to ensure that productivity gains and improvements at enterprise level translate into benefits to workers (through decent wages and improved working conditions)".

The B-SkillFUL Programme Phase II is a four-year skills and enterprise development programme, that contributes to Switzerland's overall goal in Bangladesh, which is to bring about a more equitable society that enjoys inclusive and sustainable growth, aligned with the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations. The programme also has partnered with seven other service providers with the aim to improve productivity and competitiveness of at least 800 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) alongside improving skills and employability of 13,000 workers.
 

MSMEs / Swisscontact Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

7h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

8h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

8h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

2h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

2h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

2h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access