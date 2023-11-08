Waadaa.Insure join hands with Swisscontact's Sarathi Project to Improve RMG Workers Healthcare

Swisscontact's "Sarathi-Improving Financial Health" project supported by MetLife Foundation, Happel Foundation, and Swisscontact, aims to improve the financial health of ready-made garment (RMG) workers and their communities by ensuring access to health care and better health management.

Swisscontact's Sarathi project and Waadaa.Insure, an InsurTech startup of MGH Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 5 September, 2023, in order to give RMG workers access to alternative health finance, and establish social safety nets to help reduce gender disparity.

During the six-month pilot project, Waadaa.Insure will distribute life and digital health insurance to 20,000 RMG workers (ensuring 50% recipients are women) in the RMG clusters in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Chattogram.

Ms. Bipasha S. Hossain, Team Leader, Sarathi, Swisscontact Bangladesh, and Mr. Sk. Khalidujjaman, Associate Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Waadaa.Insure, signed the MoU in the presence of Waadaa and Sarathi representatives.

This partnership of Swisscontact and Waadaa.Insure will help develop a sustainable model enabling RMG workers to have access to a variety of interconnected and additional innovative initiatives to better their lives.