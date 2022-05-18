Swisscontact launches bangla app ‘Uttoron’ for soft skills 

To develop soft skills of unskilled and semi-skilled youth engaged in the formal job market Swisscontact has launched Uttoron - skills for better life android app funded by Chevron.

The Uttoron app covers fundamental factors like communication, teamwork, time management and problem-solving skills, said a press release.

The launching event took place in Dhaka Westin Hotel recently attended by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam,f Bangladesh, Chevron Bangladesh President Eric M Walker, Chevron Bangladesh Corporate Affairs Director Imrul Kabir, and Swisscontact Country Director Mujibul Hasan.

NM Zeaul Alam, Said, "Proper skills will open new doors for our youth in the internal and international jobs market, where we face fierce competition. To win in this competition, only hard skills will not be sufficient; our youth needs to develop appropriate soft skills."

Eric M Walker said, "This app will focus on building soft skills for the graduating trainees to help them cope up in their professional life. Uttoron has taken a holistic approach by infusing digital access to resources along with technical training that will help the trainees to develop themselves entirely as we work towards increasing the human capital through technical and vocational training".

Imrul Kabir said, "Today we are here for the launch of the Uttoron app. The app is a soft skill development app which is a new addition under the Uttoron project, indulging digital resources to the trainees which can be downloaded on android-based smartphones. We are pleased to present this Uttoron app as this is the first Bangla language app covering soft skill issues for the youth workforce".

Mujibul Hasan said, "Uttoron Soft Skills development app is purely driven by our learning from the field and industry. We are proud to introduce an app in our mother tongue. We hope this will help our youth to become more successful in their workplace. I want to add that we will continue to work on the app and update the content to make it more useful".