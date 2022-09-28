Swapno opens outlet in Kurigram

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's largest retail chain shop Swapno opened a new outlet in Kurigram.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Wednesday ( 28 September). Chairman Zilla Parishad, Kurigram, and former MP from Kurigram-2 constituency, Md Zafar Ali, franchise partner Sajjad, Rangpur Zone Zonal Manager of Operations Md Shah Newaz Mazumdar Roni, Outlet Manager Niaz Mahmud, and many others were present, said a press release. 

Swapno's Kurigram outlet is situated at Old Registry Para, College Road, (Opposite Shishu Niketan School). This is the 246th outlet of Swapno.

"Swapno is now in 42 districts of the country. Our range of services will be more extensive in College Road, Kurigram. Hopefully, customers will get the items from this Swapno outlet in a healthy and safe environment," said Swapno Executive Director  Sabbir Hasan Nasir.

"The new outlet has various month-long offers and home delivery services," said Swapno Operations Director Abu Naser. 

 

