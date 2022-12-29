Star Adhesives to hold its 10 AGM on 25 Jan

Star Adhesives will held its 10 Annual General Meeting on 25 January next year.

At that meeting, the company will present its audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022, reads a press release.

The meeting will also approve the appointment of Amman Al Aziz (ex officio) as Managing Director of the company in compliance with requirement under the BSEC Codes of Corporate Governance for a period of one year as per the terms and condition of the company with effect from 29 September 2022.

Also, the meeting will elect the directors of the company and appoint Statutory Auditors for the year ended 30 June next year and fix their remuneration.