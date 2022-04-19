Star Adhesives to debut share trading on Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 07:10 pm

Related News

Star Adhesives to debut share trading on Wednesday

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Star Adhesives to debut share trading on Wednesday

The share trading of Star Adhesives Limited – a concern of Partex Star Group – will commence on Wednesday on the SME Platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Back in April 2019, the small-cap DSE-SME board was rolled out so that small and medium enterprises (SMEs), having a paid-up capital between Tk5 crore and Tk30 crore, could avail of financing from the stock market. 

Currently, 10 companies are listed on the board.  

On 15 February this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed Star Adhesives to raise Tk5 crore through a qualified investor offer (QIO) from the SME board.

The company issued 50 lakh ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

Out of the amount, it wants to spend Tk1.51 crore on factory renovation, Tk1.80 crore on working capital, and Tk1.60 crore on repaying bank loans.

According to the company's audited financial statement as of 30 June 2021, its net profit stood at Tk2.69 crore, which was Tk0.88 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue stood at Tk41.24 crore, which was Tk25.33 crore a year ago.

At the same time, its basic earnings per share stood at Tk6.05 and its net asset value per share at Tk12.56.

The company will not be able to issue bonus shares in the next three years following its debut on the DSE SME platform.

Company info

Star Adhesives was incorporated in Bangladesh on 1 January 2013, with AAA Finance and Investment Ltd as its issue manager.

The firm manufactures different types of adhesives, lubricants, lacquer, spray paint, and silicon, as well as brake oil and grease.

According to the company prospectus, adhesives are used as a backward linkage material for board, door, leather, footwear, plastic, household, and paint industries in the country.

The average growth of the adhesive industry in Bangladesh is 30%.

The most common manufacturing items in adhesives are rubber adhesives, resin, PUR, distemper, solvent cement, hot melt glue, super glue, silicone, wood preservative, NC thinner, and spray paint.

Star Adhesives, Pidilite Industries, RFL, Berger Paints, Fast Group, and Bengal Group are the major players in this sector.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Star Adhesives / Star Adhesives Ltd / Stock Debut / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

4h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

7h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

7h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

2h | Videos
Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

3h | Videos
More subsidies coming to tame inflation

More subsidies coming to tame inflation

3h | Videos
How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh