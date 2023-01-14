Sportswear brand PUMA opens fourth store in Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
14 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

Sportswear brand PUMA opens fourth store in Chattogram

Press Release
14 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 08:24 pm
Sportswear brand PUMA opens fourth store in Chattogram

Sportswear brand PUMA started its journey in the port city of Chattogram through the launching of its forth outlet.  

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan inaugurated the new store on 12 January in Chattogram's Lalkhan Bazar area, reads a press release. 

PUMA initially started its journey in Bangladesh in 2019 through DBL, a leading industrial group of Bangladesh.

DBL Group Chairman Abdul Wahed, Managing Director M A Jabbar, Vice Chairman MA Rahim, Deputy Managing Director MA Quader and other high officials of DBL Group and PUMA were also present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the PUMA store, Shakib Al Hasan said, "It is a matter of great joy for the people of Chattogram that a world-class brand like PUMA has started its journey here. I believe they will like PUMA products just the way I like them".

In his speech MA Jabbar, Managing Director of DBL Group said, "After Dhaka, we are happy to take the initiative to open a PUMA store at Lalkhan Bazar, in the heart of Chattogram. DBL is walking towards the goal of giving the people of the country the experience of an international sportswear brand. We are hopeful that after Dhaka we will be able to offer the best products of PUMA to the people of Chattogram as well."

In this store located in Lalkhan Bazar, Chittagong, various Puma shoes, t-shirts, polo shirts, backpacks, travel bags, hand bags, jackets, caps, trousers, water bottles etc. are now available.

In 1948, PUMA was established by German national Rudolf Dazler. Currently, they operate in more than 120 nations.

Puma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

49m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'