Puma set to start its journey in Chattogram

After Dhaka, popular sportswear brand Puma is going to expand its business in the port city of Chattogram.

The fourth store of Puma in Bangladesh will be inaugurated soon at Lalkhan Bazar, Chattogram, reads a press release.

The renowned German sportswear brand Puma started its journey in Bangladesh in 2019 through the Bangladeshi industrial group DBL

According to DBL Group, they brought the Puma franchise to Bangladesh in order to give people of Bangladesh an experience of the international sportswear brand.

Earlier, the 2,200 square feet Puma store opened in Banani, Dhaka is one of the brand's largest stores in Southeast Asia. Also in 2021, DBL launched two more Puma stores at Dhanmondi and Bashundhara City.

In continuation of this, Puma's fourth store is going to be opened at Chattogram's Lalkhan Bazar – one of the most important cities of the country.

DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar said, "After Dhaka, we are happy to take the initiative to open a Puma store at Lalkhan Bazar, in the heart of Chattogram. DBL is walking towards the goal of giving the people of the country the experience of an international sportswear brand. We are hopeful that after Dhaka we will be able to offer the best products of Puma to the people of Chattogram as well."

Shakib Al Hasan, one of the best all-rounders in the world, as well as key DBL and Puma personnel, will be present at the opening of the Puma store in Chattogram.

At this store, various Puma footwear, t-shirts, polo shirts, backpacks, travel bags, hand bags, jackets, caps, trousers, water bottles, among other items, will be available.