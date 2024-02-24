RMG industry needs bright minds to lead the future: PUMA country manager

RMG

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 06:47 pm

Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury, country manager at PUMA Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury, country manager at PUMA Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh needs exceptionally bright minds who will lead in the future to reduce the huge gap between the skills produced by educational institutes and the demand by the industries, said Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury, country manager at PUMA Bangladesh.

He made the observation in the second session of motivational public speaking event "INSPIRATION". It was organised by Textile Focus on Saturday at Intertek Bangladesh office in the capital.

Rakibul Islam Khan, managing director, Pakiza Knit Group, said textile engineers have huge job opportunities in the supply chain. "The industry ultimately saves resources when textile graduates lead the supply chain."

Cotton Group Director Mayeesha Mahmud said the country's RMG sector aspires to become a leader in sustainable manufacturing and the industry is preparing itself for the next growth phase.

She said more skilled, dynamic textile graduates are needed in textile and RMG companies to achieve sustainable growth.

Among others, Kyaw Sein Thay Dolly, managing director, Cloths R Us; AKM Saifur Rahman Forhad, managing partner, WIKITEX-BD; Sakin Burc, CEO, Queentex Kimya; also spoke at the event.

The event technology partner Yonghao Machinery presented their technology and how that is helping the industry. Innovation partner SIP Italy presented their innovation in sewing technologies, especially in the denim industry.

More than 100 participants from different factories, corporate houses, and universities joined the event.

Puma / RMG

