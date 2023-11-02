Southeast Bank signs MoU with Eastland Insurance Company

Corporates

Press Release
02 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank signs MoU with Eastland Insurance Company

Press Release
02 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 10:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eastland Insurance Company Limited at the Bank's Head Office, in Dhaka for providing Payroll Banking Services, Collection Service, Payment Services, and other Banking Services".

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, and Abdul Haque FCA, CEO & Managing Director of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. exchanged the agreement for their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, employees and executives of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. will get their salaries and other benefits through SEBL Payroll Banking Service.  Policyholders of Eastland Insurance Company will also be able to deposit their premiums through the Bank's wide range of delivery channels. Eastland Insurance Company can also make vendor payments, Claims settlement, and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System.

Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank, and other high officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.
 

South East Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

10h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

13h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

36m | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

2h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1h | TBS Stories
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

8h | TBS World