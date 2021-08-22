Southeast Bank organises tree plantation programme

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 08:41 pm

Senior officials and the MD of southeast bank plant tree sapling in the banks premises at the Bashundhara residential area. Photo: Courtesy
Senior officials and the MD of southeast bank plant tree sapling in the banks premises at the Bashundhara residential area. Photo: Courtesy

As a part of observing Southeast Bank's month long programs on the occasion of the National Mourning Day organised a tree plantation programme.

The bank arrabged the event to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank along with other senior executives of the bank's head office planted fruit, herbs and other tree sapling in the banks premises at the Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka.

