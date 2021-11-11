Sonali Paper and Board Mills hold 2nd EGM

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:04 pm

Sonali Paper and Board Mills Limited during virtual EGM. Photo: Courtesy
Sonali Paper and Board Mills Limited held its 2nd Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) virtually on Thursday.

The Chairman of the company Mohammed Younus presided over the meeting with the directors and shareholders present, said a press release.

The shareholders have approved the raising of the company's paid-up capital through the issuance of right shares at a 2:1(R) ratio.

One right share is against two existing shares held by an individual at par Tk10.

The other is for each right share after considering a 20% stock dividend for the year ended on 30 June 2021.

