SLF awards Austan, Picard with ‘audit certification’

Corporates

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

SLF awards Austan, Picard with ‘audit certification’

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Sustainable Leather Foundation (SLF) has recently awarded Austan Limited and Picard (Bangladesh) Limited an "audit certification".

During the week of 28 February to 3 March, seven tanneries in Savar had their water and power supplies turned off by the Department of Environment while SLF was in the area auditing the two companies, said the official website of SLF.

The SLF Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) audits were conducted at both the tannery and the product manufacturing facility.

Picard (Bangladesh) Ltd is a product manufacturer with an audit and listing on the SLF Transparency Dashboard. 

Managing Director Deborah Taylor conducted the audits, with her co-auditor, Zain Akber. 

Deborah Taylor said, "The external perception of the leather industry in Bangladesh is entirely based on the historic pollution of Hazaribagh and now the current pollution in Savar.  Little to no coverage is given to the facilities who are performing to good standards, and I am convinced that Bangladesh has the capability to rewrite its reputation and become a real contender on the international market."

"However, we need the tanneries in Savar to up their game in terms of working on all those elements of sustainable good practice that are within their control.  This also includes responsibility for external industries that support the facilities such as solid waste removal – knowing that the waste isn't being dumped where it can add to the environment pollution.  Then we can encourage and work with the government to assist with the malfunctioning CETP to support the transition from a highly polluting area to a compliant, environmentally responsible tannery district," she added.

Ibnul Wara, managing director of Austan said, "SLF takes a thorough and an inclusive approach towards setting high industry standards for the leather sector. We are proud to be the first SLF certified tannery and product manufacturer in Bangladesh. As members, we are committed to a continuous improvement process working closely with the SLF team."

Zain Akber, a leather industry consultant and SLF auditor commented, "I have been impressed with the two facilities we have audited in the region.  The level of knowledge that the responsible personnel at these sites had, meant that we were able to trust that these facilities were not just "audit prepping" but that they were using the sound principles of environmental and social good practice on a daily basis."

Tanneries in Savar are expected to start demonstrating compliance in order to prevent further closures by the DoE and to gain valuable support from the SLF in development and good practice.

Top News

Audit / certificate / Sustainable Leather Foundation (SLF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

3h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

4h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

18h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

18h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

19h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions