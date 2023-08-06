Entire nation to benefit from e-health certification: Food secretary

Food

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:46 pm

Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain said the entire nation will be benefited from the e-health certificate implementation by the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority.

The e-health certificate represents a transformative step in certifying exportable food products. This digital system streamlines the certification process, ensuring efficiency and reliability in verifying the safety and quality of food items destined for international markets.

"The initiative undertaken by the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority in association with the BTF Project promises substantial advantages for the entire nation. This concerted effort aims to achieve a notable surge in exports and ensure fair price for farmers," he said while speaking at a programme at a city hotel on Sunday (6 August).

Referring to past challenging encounters, he shared his aspiration for an unwavering dedication to upholding the integrity of health certificates. 

He conveyed, "By doing so, we can more effectively curtail food wastage, enhance self-assurance, and seamlessly align production with global standards." 

In the inauguration ceremony, the longstanding manual process of exporting food products was to a streamlined digital approach and the information of 44 labs dealing with food products of Bangladesh was also disitalised. 

The process is jointly implemented by the US Department of Agriculture-sponsored BTF project and the Food Safety Authority. 

