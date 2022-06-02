Skill Factory season-6 launched by Dhaka University Marketing Club

Season 6 of Skill Factory has been unveiled by the Dhaka University Marketing Club.

Skill Factory is a soft skill-based training and competitive programme organised by Dhaka University Marketing Club with the aim of facilitating freshers to hone different expertise, reads a press release.

This is the 6th season of this event prsented by Dabur Herb Intense Fresh Gel Toothpaste and the goal is to provide participants with an opportunity for soft skill development and learning from corporates.

The event was launched on 28 May and registration started on 29 May and will continue till 2 June.

The first phase of this programme is designed to develop the talents of the first-year students studying at the undergraduate level of Dhaka University, reads the release.

Four educational workshops will be conducted on Presentation skills by Sadman Sadik; 360 Degree Marketing by Afnan Bin Ashraf, Brand Manager of Unilever Bangladesh Limited; Case Cracking by Ramim Ahmed, Communication Consultant at World

Bank Bangladesh; and Personal Branding by Nazmun Nahar, Recruitment Team Lead of British American Tobacco.

After the four sessions, the participants will take part in a case competition where they will have to resolve some business issues by making the best use of the knowledge they have acquired in the workshops.

Winners will get awarded a prize pool of a whopping amount of Tk30,000/-.

Dhaka University Marketing Club is receiving an overwhelming response so far and is ecstatic to see the zealous participation of the freshers.

