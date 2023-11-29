Six students of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad going to Thailand

29 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:26 pm

Six students of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad going to Thailand

29 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Six students selected from across the country through the Al-Arafah Islami Bank 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad will participate the 20th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2023).

Students from 55 countries of the world are going to participate in this Olympiad will be held in Bangkok, Thailand starts from 1st December.

Bangladesh Science Popularization Society Vice President Munir Hasan introduced the members of the Bangladesh team at Society's office on Tuesday, November 28. The members are Taslima Tasnim Lamia and Sirazus Salekin Sameen from Cumilla Victoria Government College, Faiz Ahmed from Govt Laboratory High School, Rajshahi, Shubashish Halder from Notredame College, Manami Zaman from Vikarunnisa Noon School and College and Sabil Islam from Dhaka Residential Model College. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Farseem Mannan Mohammadi is the main leader of the Bangladesh team. Al-Arafah Islami Bank Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad academic member Abidur Rahman will also lead the team.

As every year Al-Arafah Islami Bank Plc is the title sponsor of the 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad.

