ShareTrip, Sundora team up on Black Friday deals

Partnering with Sundora Beauty as its travel partner, ShareTrip, an Online Travel Agency (OTA), recently joined the Sundora Black Friday sale, offering up to 77% discount, gifts, vouchers, and more.

In the Sundora Beauty Black Friday sale, upon purchasing from Sundora Beauty, customers will be able to enjoy up to a 14 % discount on the base fare of domestic and international air tickets (originating from Bangladesh) during online purchases, reads a press release.

One user can avail of this offer only once with coupon validity till 31 December and travel validity- anytime, the release added.

When purchasing flight tickets from ShareTrip flight deals, customers will get a one-time-use voucher that will only be applicable for in-store purchases. Using these vouchers sometime between 24-27 November customers will get free miniatures with each purchase.

Sundora will also offer up to 60% discount on selected items followed by the terms and conditions of the voucher.

In addition, if customers use the vouchers after the 27th, they will be able to enjoy a Tk1,000 discount on purchases made of Tk10,000 and above (excluding VAT).

This particular offer is valid till 31 December.

On this occasion, Nafiz Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Marketing at ShareTrip, said, "Over the years, Sundora Beauty has formed a deep connection with its customers. ShareTrip aligns with this philosophy and fosters meaningful relationships with our customers as well. Hence, we strongly believe that this partnership greatly benefitted both of our customers equally, further providing better opportunities this Black Friday season."