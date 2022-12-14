Shareholders approve 6% in cash dividend at ITC's 22nd AGM

The shareholders of the Information Technology Consultants Ltd (ITC) have approved 6% in cash dividend for the Shareholders for the year 2021-22.

The approval came from the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually on Wednesday (14 December), reads a press release.

Lim Kiah Meng, chairman of the board of directors of ITC presided over the meeting.

Managing Director & CEO Dr Kazi Saifuddin Munir, Independent Directors Md Kamal Uddin and Dasgupta Asim Kumar, other directors, CFO Shyamal Kanti Karmakar, Company Secretary Anindya Sarkar were also present in the meeting among others.