Sajida Foundation, Orange Corners sign agreement to support young Bangladeshi entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sajida Foundation and Orange Corners (OC) signed an agreement in early January to open a new OC Hub in Dhaka, alongside local partners YY Ventures and the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC). 

Through the Orange Corners Access to Finance Fund, implemented by SAJIDA Foundation, the program will also support seed funding, reads a press release.

The aim of the Orange Corners programme is to enable Bangladeshi youth with skills, funding, and resources to build sustainable businesses; all while enriching and creating an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. 

By providing training, access to networks with expertise, and mentorship to young entrepreneurs, the program aims to improve job prospects for youth between 18-35. 

With the opening of Orange Corners Bangladesh, Orange Corners will have 18 hubs in 15 countries in Africa, Asia,  and the Middle East. 

Before the end of the year, OC aims to expand to around 20 local hubs.

Sajida Foundation / Orange Corners

