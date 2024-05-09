A S M Mohiuddin Monem achieved CIP status for a historic 11th consecutive time

A S M Mohiuddin Monem, Chairman of ServicEngine Limited and Additional Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited, has received a historic 11th CIP Award from the Government of Bangladesh. The award was presented by State Minister (Commerce), Mr. Ahsanul Islam Titu, MP, during the CIP Award Handover Ceremony at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital city on Thursday.

The CIP Award, recognised for its rigorous selection process and due diligence, acknowledges exceptional performance and contributions to the country's industrial sector, particularly regarding exports and trade. A S M Mohiuddin Monem's consistent recognition of the CIP Award signifies his dedication to creating employment opportunities, boosting export performance, and propelling Bangladesh towards the brighter future of Smart Bangladesh.

Under his leadership, ServicEngine Limited has emerged as a global leader in the outsourcing industry, securing its position among the top 100 global outsourcing companies by IAOP for an impressive tenth consecutive year. His remarkable achievements include multiple state awards and the receipt of the prestigious "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Award" by the Ministry of Industries. Mr. Monem's dedication to the IT sector has earned him 10 consecutive national export trophies, along with being recognised as the best taxpayer for 10 consecutive years. As the youngest son of the esteemed late Abdul Monem, Mr. Monem also serves as the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh.