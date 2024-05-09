A S M Mohiuddin Monem achieved CIP status for a historic 11th consecutive time

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 06:28 pm

A S M Mohiuddin Monem achieved CIP status for a historic 11th consecutive time

The CIP Award, recognised for its rigorous selection process and due diligence, acknowledges exceptional performance and contributions to the country's industrial sector, particularly regarding exports and trade.

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 06:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A S M Mohiuddin Monem, Chairman of ServicEngine Limited and Additional Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited, has received a historic 11th CIP Award from the Government of Bangladesh. The award was presented by State Minister (Commerce), Mr. Ahsanul Islam Titu, MP, during the CIP Award Handover Ceremony at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital city on Thursday.

The CIP Award, recognised for its rigorous selection process and due diligence, acknowledges exceptional performance and contributions to the country's industrial sector, particularly regarding exports and trade. A S M Mohiuddin Monem's consistent recognition of the CIP Award signifies his dedication to creating employment opportunities, boosting export performance, and propelling Bangladesh towards the brighter future of Smart Bangladesh.

Under his leadership, ServicEngine Limited has emerged as a global leader in the outsourcing industry, securing its position among the top 100 global outsourcing companies by IAOP for an impressive tenth consecutive year. His remarkable achievements include multiple state awards and the receipt of the prestigious "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Award" by the Ministry of Industries. Mr. Monem's dedication to the IT sector has earned him 10 consecutive national export trophies, along with being recognised as the best taxpayer for 10 consecutive years.  As the youngest son of the esteemed late Abdul Monem, Mr. Monem also serves as the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

1h | Videos
Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

2h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

3h | Videos
How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

4h | Videos