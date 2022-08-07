Rupali Bank holds its 36th AGM

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Rupali Bank holds its 36th AGM

Rupali Bank Limited held it's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually from its head office on Sunday (7 August).

The meeting approved 2% cash dividend instead of 2% stock declared for the shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, subject to the approval of Bangladesh Bank.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Kazi Sanaul Haque presided over the AGM, reads a press release. 

In his speech, the chairman said that Rupali Bank has achieved almost 100% of the target given by Bangladesh Bank in the stimulus package announced by the prime minister. 

He highlighted the business success of 2021, various activities and future plans of the bank. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Obayed Ullah Al Masood gave welcome speech at the event. 

Mrityunjoy Saha, joint secretary of Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting as a representative of the government. 

Bank's directors Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Lashkar, Md Ashraf Hossain, Rukhsana Hasin, Md Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, Swaib Ahmed and independent director Ali Akkas. 

Company secretary of the bank Faiz Alam conducted the session. DMD of the bank Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shaukat Ali Khan and Khan Iqbal Hussain and a significant number of shareholders attended the AGM on virtual platform. 

