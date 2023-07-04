Rupali Bank awards 5 remittance recipients

Five remittance recipients have won awards in the last phase of a special campaign of the state-owned Rupali Bank Limited launched on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.

The bank announced the name of the winners at the lottery event for the fifth and the final phase of the campaign, "Rupali Bank Remittance Service Program (Eid Anondo)", at its head office at Dilkusha in Gulshan of Dhaka on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present on the occasion.

He said Rupali Bank is providing various services to expatriates to increase remittance income through legitimate channels.

The managing director instructed Rupali Bank officials to ensure that remittance recipients can get the money quickly and safely.

According to the press statement, the campaign started on May 28 and ended on July 04. During this period, expatriates were given the chance to help their relatives win the lottery by sending money through the Rupali Bank.

In the fifth week of the campaign, five remittance recipients are selected for the award. Shariful Islam Malek, customer of Rampur Bazar branch of Chandpur, won a 100 cc motorcycle as the first prize of the lottery; Shamima Begum of Kulaura branch of Moulvibazar won a 43 inch smart TV as second prize; Zahir Islam of Mainamati Bazar branch of Cumilla won a microwave oven as third prize.

Besides, Habib Ali Haider of Dhalia Bazar branch in Feni received a smartphone and Mahmuda Begum, a customer of Nasirnagar branch in Brahmanbaria, won a dinner set as the fifth prize. The prize of the previously held four lotteries have already been handed over to the respective winners.

Among others from the bank, DMD Tahmina Akhtar and Hasan Tanveer, General Manager Md Harunur Rashid, Md Faiz Alam, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Md Ismail Hossain Sheikh, Tanveer Hasnain Moin and senior officers of the bank were also present during Tuesday's lottery event.