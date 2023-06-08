Rosatom holds environmental awareness campaign

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 03:25 pm

Children posing for a photograph with the sculptures made of used plastic containers and bags, at the Ishwardi Paurashava premises. The monster-like sculptures were erected to create public awareness. Photo: Courtesy
Children posing for a photograph with the sculptures made of used plastic containers and bags, at the Ishwardi Paurashava premises. The monster-like sculptures were erected to create public awareness. Photo: Courtesy

In observance of the golden jubilee of World Environment Day, Rosatom State Corporation of Russia in association with the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) conducted a 3 - day long (5-7 June) public awareness campaign at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction region in the district of Pabna.

This year the theme of the Day was #BeatPlasticPollution, reads a press release.

The campaign included mass awareness activities, educational sessions, voluntary clean-up drives by local students, and an exhibition of monsters made of used plastic bottles and bags among others.

"Plastic has become a part of our lives. We do not think about the threats it is posing to our lives by causing tremendous damage to the environment. Plastic has been accumulated in such a quantity that makes nature cry for help," said Nina Dementsova, head of Communications, Atomstroyexport (Rosatom Engineering Division, the General Designer and Contractor of Rooppur NPP construction).

"To maintain an environment free of pollution, waste management is a crucial issue and the initiatives taken by Rosatom to raise awareness in this regard should continue. The nuclear power plant at Rooppur will not only help meet our electricity needs, but it will also have a significant positive social impact," opined Md Moniruzzaman, deputy manager of Rooppur NPP.

"Plastic is a terrible waste that inflicts harm to the environment and the climate. If we are at least aware of this, we can protect ourselves from the consequences. Throwing garbage where it is supposed to be will actually be a good way to protect ourselves," suggested Khondakar Arifuzzaman, Associate Professor of Geography and Environment at the Pabna University of Science and Technology.

Clean-up programs were arranged at the Pabna University of Science and Technology by its students. The students then participated in several open-air educational workshops for the local people and Rooppur NPP staff at the Rooppur circle. The students and local volunteers took part in a cleaning program in the adjacent areas.

The festival ended with a tour of the Adnan PSF Industries (plastic recycling factory) at Ishwardi EPZ on 7 June for the local students. They were briefed on the benefits of plastic recycling for the environment and of nuclear energy in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

