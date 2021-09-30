Quamruzzaman joins Summit Group as advisor

Corporates

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:14 pm

Related News

Quamruzzaman joins Summit Group as advisor

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:14 pm
Quamruzzaman joins Summit Group as advisor

Md Quamruzzaman, former director at Petrobangla and managing director at Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), has joined Summit Group as advisor. 

He was also managing director at two other Petrobangla companies. 

During his distinguished tenure of 40 years in Petrobangla, he also worked in Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) and Pashchimanchal Gas Co Ltd (PGCL). 

Quamruzzaman had led the team that implemented Bangladesh's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and land-based terminal. An alumnus of Mechanical Engineering of BUET, he later completed another undergraduate degree from the University of Salford, UK on gas engineering and masters in technology management from University of Stirling, UK. 

On his appointment as the Advisor of Summit Group, Md Quamruzzaman said, "Summit is a trailblazer in the power and energy sector in Bangladesh. More recently, Summit has prudently signed an agreement with USA's Commonwealth LNG for one million tonnes per year (MTPA) of LNG offtake. I am looking forward to working on clean energy solutions for the nation."

Md Quamruzzaman / Summit group

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel