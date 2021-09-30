Quamruzzaman joins Summit Group as advisor

Md Quamruzzaman, former director at Petrobangla and managing director at Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), has joined Summit Group as advisor.

He was also managing director at two other Petrobangla companies.

During his distinguished tenure of 40 years in Petrobangla, he also worked in Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) and Pashchimanchal Gas Co Ltd (PGCL).

Quamruzzaman had led the team that implemented Bangladesh's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and land-based terminal. An alumnus of Mechanical Engineering of BUET, he later completed another undergraduate degree from the University of Salford, UK on gas engineering and masters in technology management from University of Stirling, UK.

On his appointment as the Advisor of Summit Group, Md Quamruzzaman said, "Summit is a trailblazer in the power and energy sector in Bangladesh. More recently, Summit has prudently signed an agreement with USA's Commonwealth LNG for one million tonnes per year (MTPA) of LNG offtake. I am looking forward to working on clean energy solutions for the nation."