Pubali Bank participates in 'Skills for Employment Investment Programme' conference

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 05:53 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Pubali Bank Ltd has participated in the "Skills for Employment Investment Programme" conference recently.

Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Programmes Department is conducting "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP), Tranche-III" under the project of Finance Division, Ministry of Finance nationwide entrepreneurship development programmes through the training centres of scheduled banks.

A conference was recently held at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy to inform about the entrepreneurship development programme, new entrepreneurship fund along with Start-Up Financing and other financial sector-related benefits conducted by Bangladesh Bank under the said project and to distribute loans and establish linkages among the new entrepreneurs participating in the entrepreneurship development programme.

Four entrepreneurs out of 25 trained by Pubali Bank Training Institute, were given dummy cheque for disbursement of loans at the presence of Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd, reads a press release.

Naresh Chandra Basak, GM & Head of SME, Pubali Bank was also present.Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank graced the conference as chief guest.

Md Ekhlasur Rahman, executive project director of SEIP Project was present as special guest.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank presided over the conference.

 

