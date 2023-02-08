GPH Ispat incurs loss due to energy and dollar crisis

GPH Ispat posted Tk1.84 loss per share for the July-December period of 2022; the company earned a profit of Tk2.06 per share in the same period of the previous year.

The company in its public disclosure through the stock exchange on Wednesday (8 February) said that the electricity shortage disrupted its production and increased production costs.

Besides, the adverse dollar market increased its financial costs as letters of credit opened for imports had to be settled at a much higher rate later.

However, in the October -December quarter the company's losses were much smaller - Tk0.12per share.

GPH Ispat shares were stuck at Tk44.8 apiece on Wednesday because of the floor price.

Net asset value per share stood at Tk24.95 at the end of December.