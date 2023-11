Premier Bank wins Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation) award

Premier Bank PLC has won Mastercard's "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation) 2022-23" award at Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 event held recently at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel.

Managing Director & CEO of the Bank M Reazul Karim received the award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy; Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank; and Md Sarwar Hossain, director of Foreign Exchange Policy Department at Bangladesh Bank were present on the occasion.

Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & PR Division of Premier Bank, and Arman Hossain, SVP & head of Card Business of Premier Bank, along with other senior officials of the bank were also present.