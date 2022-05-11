Premier Bank signs agreement with HAAB

The Premier Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) wherein the association members will open their CD/SND accounts with the bank for depositing Hajj related fees and expenses.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO M Rezaul Karim, FCMA and HAAB President M. Shahadat Hossain Taslim have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release.

Premier Bank Ltd. will provide specialized services to HAAB members by issuing prepaid Hajj card & dual currency debit/credit card (VISA & Master Card) to HAAB members without any charges.

Besides, the bank will cooperate with the Hajj agents to open bank account with any bank in Saudi Arabia subject to the approval of both the governments for remittances to provide house rent and other approved costs through that account. HAAB members can deposit Cash and Cheque for online clearing at any branch of the bank without any charges.

Premier Bank Limited has made about 106,000.00 Pre-registration of Hajj during 2017-2019 under the spontaneous support from the HAAB members & other authorities and secured the top position in the particular field.

SEVP & Head of Corporate Banking Division of Premier Bank Mohd. Jamil Hossain CMA; SVP & Head of Islamic Banking Division of Premier Bank Md. Elias and Vice President of HAAB Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati were present among others on the occasion.

