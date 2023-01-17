Premier Bank Limited signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank for participating in Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme

Premier Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for participating in Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme.

Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited M Reazul Karim, FCMA along with the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Director of Agricultural Credit Department Md Abul Kalam Azad of Bangladesh Bank were present at the signing ceremony of the refinancing agreement against "Refinance Scheme for Tk5,000 crore for the Agriculture Sector" to increase the productivity of agriculture and ensuring food security for future, reads a press release.

