Parsoma Alam appointed as Sonali Bank DMD

Parsoma Alam has recently joined Sonali Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director after promotion from General Manager position.

Financial Institutions Division of Ministry of Finance issued the promotion gazette on 17 November.

Prior to her joining, she had served as the General Manager at Rupali Bank Ltd, reads a press release.

Having 24 years of diversified experiences in banking, Parsoma Alam started her career as Senior Officer in 1998 at Rupali Bank.

During her long professional career, she successfully worked as Branch Manager, Corporate Branch Manager and Divisional Head.

She also served the bank as General Manager in Industrial Loan Division, Law Division, Foreign Trade and Credit Division, Remittance Division, Administration and Human Resources Division, Personnel Management Division, ICT Operations and Systems Division, Security Division, Mobile Banking Division, Card Division, Cyber ​​Security Cell, Digital Watch and Ward Division successfully.

She completed her graduation and post-graduation in Zoology from University of Dhaka.

She participated in many national and international trainings, workshops, and seminars.

She achieved award as the best manager in her career for the contribution of field in investment, foreign trade, recovery of defaulted loans and profitability.

Parsoma Alam hails from Narayanganj district.