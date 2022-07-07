Palli Sanchay Bank donates Tk50 lakh to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

Corporates

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 05:36 pm

Palli Sanchay Bank has made a donation of Tk50 lakh to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the flood-affected people of the country's north-eastern region. 

The bank's Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman handed over the cheque to the Senior Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain Miah, reads a press release. 

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary at the Financial Institutions Division, was also present on the occasion. 

The release noted that Palli Sanchay Bank made the donation from its employees' one day wages and Corporate Social Responsibility Fund. 

Palli Sanchay Bank

